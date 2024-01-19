KDXU Sunrise Stories: Volume 134

Statewide News – 01/19/24

Woman Killed in Wasatch Front Snowmobile Accident

Emergency workers in the Wasatch Front responded to reports of a woman who unfortunately lost her life in a snowmobile crash on January 17 near Daniel’s Peak.

The woman has been identified as 51-year-old Sarah Scott who reportedly lost control of the snowmobile she was writing and crashed into a tree.

The Wasatch County Sheriff’s Office said this will be the extent of the information released to respect the privacy of the victim’s family.

Governor Cox Gives State of the State Address

Utah Governor Spencer Cox gave his annual State of the State Address on January 18 in Salt Lake City, providing updates on upcoming goals for the beehive state.

Highlights of the speech include plans to add 35,000 starter homes across Utah within the next five years. Cox also expounded on a proposed homelessness plan to fund emergency shelters and provide affordable housing.

Lastly, Cox provided more information on his recently proposed Service Pilot Program to create year-long service fellowships allowing young adults to serve in qualifying nonprofits, community institutions, and agencies with a living stipend.

Southern Utah/St. George News – 01/19/24

Hurricane Murder Suspect Sentenced

A Hurricane resident who allegedly shot and killed a man at the Eagle Lodge on August 5 has been sentenced to 15 years to life in prison.

56-year-old Bryan Edwin Hill was arrested after reportedly shooting 41-year-old Sean Moore, ending his life. Hill has been cooperating with authorities and had several charges dropped in exchange for a guilty plea. Despite the plea, that didn’t stop the judge from giving Hill a heavy sentence.

Bountiful Man Charged with Illegal Prospecting

A 51-year-old man from Bountiful has been charged for what is being described as prospecting activity on the state-owned lands of Fort Pierce near the Arizona border in Southern Utah.

The man reportedly dug for minerals by creating a tunnel approximately two feet wide and 15 feet deep.

The wannabe prospector had no such permission to excavate in the area, and caused over $18,000 worth of property damage, making the crime a second-degree felony.

Cedar City Middle School Evacuated Due to Carbon Monoxide

A middle school in Cedar City was evacuated on January 18 due to signs of carbon monoxide exposure among the teachers and students.

About 25 students and teachers reported symptoms of carbon monoxide poisoning such as headaches and dizziness.

The cause of the high levels of carbon monoxide is not confirmed, but some believe some construction in the school may have been a factor.

Washington County Gas Prices Finally Dips Below $3 Per Gallon

Residents of Washington County, congratulations are in order. According to AAA’s gas price report, Washington County’s average price for gas is set at about $2.99 per gallon of unleaded.

This puts Washington County on the growing list of Utah counties with gas below $3 a gallon.

Iron County is set at about $2.75 a gallon, showing a continued improvement in gas prices from week to week.

