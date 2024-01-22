KDXU Sunrise Stories: Volume 135

Statewide News – 01/22/24

Cox Says Utah is Focusing on Housing in 2024

Utah Governor Spencer Cox is buckling down on creating affordable housing throughout the state in 2024.

The Utah Governor relayed this information through his annual State of the State Address on January 18 where he said Utah has never been stronger.

Cox said he plans to have over 30,000 starter homes built by 2029 and touched on his proposed Service Pilot Program. This new program would allow young adults to spend a year with nonprofits and other community institutions.

UEC Pushes Academic Diversity Change

The Utah House Education Committee voted to push a new bill that would restructure diversity, equity, and inclusion programs at public universities across the state.

Republicans voted in favor of reframing DEI offices at all eight of Utah’s public universities, but cultural centers and scholarships won’t be affected by the change.

Utah is one of many states attempting to make this change and the new policy would also affect K-12 schools.

Utah to Update Electric Vehicle Charging Network

The Utah Department of Transportation will receive more than $3 million in federal funds to update the state’s electric vehicle charging network.

The funds coming from the Biden administration will be used to repair or replace 77 charging stations throughout Utah with the goal of having a national electric vehicle charging network. Utah is one of 24 states in the U.S. to receive these benefits.

Southern Utah/St. George News – 01/22/24

Crash Blocks All Northbound Traffic in Virgin River Gorge

A crash in the Virgin River Gorge near Littlefield on January 21 left many Sunday travelers stuck in traffic for about two hours.

A semi-truck was reportedly the cause of the wreck after rolling over onto its side around 2:30 p.m., blocking all Northbound traffic on I-15 throughout the gorge.

Local Authorities advised drivers to avoid the area and take an alternative route around the gorge. The Arizona Department of Transportation website shows traffic is now back to normal levels as of the morning of January 22.

Washington Man Arrested for Sexual Assault of Minor

-Story is Sensitive in Nature-

A 23-year-old man from Washington was arrested on January 18 with charges of rape and unlawful sexual activity with a minor.

Jonathan Ray McLaughlan reportedly attended a party in Southern Utah on January 12 and sexually assaulted a 16-year-old girl who was in the restroom at the time.

According to an article written by Pat Reavy from KSL, McLaughlan approached the minor in the restroom and offered to pay her money in exchange for sexual acts. When the girl refused, McLaughlin forced himself upon her and escaped from police until January 18.

St. George Turns 162 While Celebrating Heritage Day

St. George is now another year older. Residents and city officials celebrated St. George’s birthday on January 20 by attending an ice cream social at the Social Hall by the St. George Opera House.

Members of the St. George City Council were there to serve free root beer floats to residents, and to enjoy lively conversation. The Sand Hollow Aquatic Center and the train at Thunder Junction Park were providing free amenities in celebration.

Fun Fact: The city of St. George was founded by pioneers from the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on January 20, 1862, but they arrived in the city a year earlier in 1861.

