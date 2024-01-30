KDXU Sunrise Stories: Volume 141

Statewide News – 01/30/24

Controversial Utah “Trans Bathroom Bill” Passed

Utah lawmakers compromised on certain aspects of the controversial “trans bathroom bill,” which allowed House Bill 257 to make it through the Utah legislature.

The bill went through five iterations before being passed on January 26. Six lawmakers from both sides of the argument around the bill met to discuss their differences and managed to land on certain changes.

One of these changes to the bill says women may only use women’s restrooms in government buildings, and men must use the men’s restroom in government buildings.

Man Missing in Tooele After Falling Through Ice

Rescue crews in Tooele are searching for a man who fell through the ice at the Settlement Canyon Reservoir on the evening of January 29.

The man rescued a woman who had fallen through the ice before sinking into the cold depths of the reservoir himself. The woman who was rescued said he lost sight of the man after he risked his life to save her.

The rescue crew continues to search for the man as of the morning of January 30 by using robots and lights to search under the ice.

Southern Utah/St. George News – 01/30/24

Areas of St. George Suffer Water Outage

A damaged water main caused multiple areas of St. George to lose access to water on January 29. It’s unknown what caused the pipe to sustain damage.

Repair crews with the Water Services Department of St. George began the repair process in the late morning and managed to finish by about 5 p.m.

The areas with no water included Black Hill, Donlee Drive, and Tech Ridge. Water has since returned to normal levels.

Structure Fire Reported at Townhome in Hurricane

A structure fire was reported on the evening of January 29 in a townhome at 6232 West 135 North in Hurricane.

Two people sustained injuries during the fire, but it’s unknown just how severe. The flames reportedly started in the garage of the townhome, but the cause of the fire is still being investigated.

Fire workers from Hurricane were able to extinguish the flames by the evening, but the structure reportedly suffered an unknown degree of damage.

Red Cliffs Temple to Begin Open House Tours This Week

A new temple from The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints will begin hosting open house tours in Washington County on February 1.

The Red Cliffs Temple will be available to anyone who wants to see the interior of the structure from February 1 to March 2. Multiple tours will be available nearly every day except for Sundays until March 2.

The official dedication of the Red Cliffs Temple will take place through two sessions on March 24. President Henry B. Eyring, the Second Counselor in the First Presidency, will be present to lead the dedication.

Benefit Concert Planned for New St. George Musical Theater

St. George Musical Theater will host a benefit concert to raise money for a new theater expected to be built on Main Street in 2025.

The two performances on February 10 will feature Emmett Cahill, an Irish Tenor who sings with Celtic Thunder and sang with the Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square as a guest artist.

Also featured is Lisa Hopkins Seegmiller, a Tony Award-winning and Grammy-nominated Soprano who has an extensive history in St. George.

The concert will take place at Tuacahn in the Hafen Theater on February 10 at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Tickets can be purchased by clicking here, but be warned, the ticket prices are expected to increase on February 1.

