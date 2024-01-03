KDXU Sunrise Stories: Volume 123

Statewide News – 01/03/24

Man Found Dead Inside Plane Engine in Salt Lake City

A 30-year-old man was found dead inside a plane engine at the Salt Lake City International Airport on January 1.

According to local law enforcement, the man reportedly breached an emergency exit toward the airfield and was later found unconscious in the engine of a plane.

After being extricated from the cover of the engine, the man was declared dead at the scene with no cause of death provided at this time. The engine was not running during the incident, and a flight to San Francisco was cancelled as a result.

Dozens Suffer Carbon Monoxide Poisoning at LDS Church

Dozens of people suffered from carbon monoxide poisoning while presiding in a Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints building in Sevier County on New Year’s Eve.

It allegedly started when a four-year-old girl said she was having trouble breathing with another man feeling the same symptoms about an hour later. Emergency medical workers were dispatched to the church, and the Monroe City Fire Department detected high levels of carbon monoxide in the building.

According to officials from the church, 54 people were reported feeling symptoms at the end of the incident with 49 being treated and 22 being hospitalized. Church officials blame a malfunctioning heating system for the string of carbon monoxide poisonings.

More Details on New Utah Online Dating Law

A new state law that focuses on updating certain online dating policies in Utah is now in effect as of January 1.

The law that comes from House Bill 18 was sponsored by Utah Representative Angela Romero after she read a report from Brigham Young University showing how sexual predators take advantage of these dating apps and websites.

The law itself requires dating apps and websites in Utah to provide a warning on whether they conduct background checks, and they must also warn users if they’re talking with someone who’s been banned from the platform.

70 DUI Arrests in Utah Over Holiday Weekend

Utah nearly doubled its DUI arrest rate during the holiday weekend with 70 arrests being made for impaired driving.

2022’s holiday weekend had just 36 arrests compared to the 70 made during the same span in 2023. According to law enforcement officials, there may be a few reasons for this increase in holiday arrests.

Sergeant Cameron Roden with the Utah Highway Patrol said the warmer weather may have encouraged more impaired driving. A harsh winter during 2022’s holiday break may have stopped residents from driving, hence, the lower arrest rate during that time.

Southern Utah/St. George News – 01/03/24

St. George State of the City Address Coming in February

A big day for St. George is approaching with the annual State of the City Address from Mayor Michele Randall on February 13 in the Dixie Convention Center at 3 p.m.

David Cordero, the marketing director for the city of St. George, said everyone is invited to attend the free event where several key aspects will be covered over the course of the speech.

These aspects include infrastructure, water conservation, transportation, and much more. The transportation aspect won’t be covered in full detail due to the Dixie Regional Transportation Expo taking place on the same day, and in the same location.

If you don’t want to attend in person, you can watch a live stream of the address on the Community Education Channel on YouTube.

Winter Weather Finally Hits Southern Utah

Regions of Southern Utah will be under a Winter Weather Advisory beginning today with Washington, Iron, Garfield, Beaver, and Kane Counties being affected.

Forecasts report five to ten inches of snow could fall in the colder areas of Southern Utah by the evening of January 4, which is when the advisory is expected to end.

If you’re planning on traveling toward Northern Utah in the next few days, please be aware of the cold weather, and make preparations to stay warm.

