Statewide News – 01/09/23

24 Charged in Utah Drug and Money Laundering Operation

24 people have been charged in connection to a large drug and money laundering operation ranging from Utah to other countries.

22 of those people have been arrested after allegedly laundering millions of dollars through wire transfers between Utah, Mexico, and Honduras.

One of the suspects in custody is Georgina Espinoza-Grajeda, a Salt Lake City business owner. A subordinate of Grajeda’s was also arrested in connection with the operation.

Police have reportedly seized a massive number of illegal narcotics from the criminal operation, including 62,000 fentanyl pills, 24 pounds of heroin, and about nine pounds of cocaine. Five firearms and hundreds of thousands of dollars in cash were also seized during the investigation.

2024 State Legislation Starts in 1 Week

The 2024 state legislative session will get underway exactly one week from today on January 16, with hundreds of bills to be discussed.

Some of these bills include the possible ban on smartphones within K-12 classrooms throughout the state, water issues concerning the Great Salt Lake, and affordable housing.

The ban on smartphones was supposed to be decided on before the end of 2023, but continued discussion stopped that from happening on time.

Winter Storm to Cause White Outs in Northern Utah

Winter storms will make their way across the Northern Utah region across the state today and on January 10, and are expected to cause serious issues for drivers.

The National Weather Service reported snow squalls, white-out conditions that usually last for 30 minutes, will affect the Cache Valley, Layton, and Ogden areas.

Drivers have been advised by forecasters to avoid the storm as much as they can, even if that means waiting for the storm to pass before heading to their destination.

Board of Education to Vote on School Closures in Salt Lake

The Salt Lake City Board of Education will vote on the possible controversial school closures in the area on January 10.

Before the board members take a vote, they will discuss the pros and cons of closing four elementary schools in the area due to declining enrollment.

Residents in the area are encouraged to attend the meeting at West High School starting at 5:30 p.m. The meeting will also be live streamed on the Salt Lake City Board of Education YouTube channel.

Southern Utah/St. George News – 01/09/23

Less Water Was Used in 2023 for Southern Utah

Reports from the Washington County Water Conservatory District show less water was used in Southern Utah during 2023 compared to 2022.

The drop in consumption came as a slight surprise since housing grew in Washington County by about 4%.

An official from the conservatory told KSL reporters that water-efficient landscaping combined with a solid snowpack were some of the reasons for the improvement.

Virgin River Half-Marathon This Week

Athletes and those sticking with their New Year’s resolutions will be running in the Virgin River Half-Marathon on January 13.

As the name implies, the 13.1-mile race will mostly consist of paved trails that run alongside the Virgin River.

Registration is still being accepted if you’d like to run in the race, but the fee for applying will be greater than what it would have been a month ago. This also includes the 10-K, 5-K, and Fun Run Rock & Roll which caters to kids and those with special needs.

More details can be found on the city’s official website, including registration forms.

