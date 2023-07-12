KDXU Sunrise Stories: Volume 10

Statewide News – 07/12/23

Governor Cox has Solid Approval Rating

According to a recent poll from the Hinckley Institute of Politics, 63% of people surveyed think Utah Governor Spencer Cox is doing a good job in his position.

This number has been keeping steady for the past 6 months with Gov. Cox’s approval rating hitting a high of 64% in May of this year.

28% of residents surveyed are dissatisfied with Gov. Cox’s performance so far, while the last 10% either don’t know or just don’t care about the matter.

Southern Utah/St. George News – 07/12/23

12 Bodies of Paiute Children Found in Southern Utah

Members of the Paiute Tribe have confirmed the discovery of 12 bodies belonging to Native American children inside of an unmarked grave in Panguitch.

Researchers from Utah State University conducted a study of a boarding school that would force tribal children to attend from 1904 to 1909.

Members of the Paiute Tribe are currently working with descendants of the children in order to honor them as best as possible.

I-15 Restricted to One Lane at Night This Week

I-15 in St. George will have only one lane open this week during the night hours.

Both the north and southbound lanes of I-15 by Exit 10 to Exit 13 from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. will only have a single lane due to construction for the new Main Street Interchange.

This restriction is expected to continue through Friday with daytime asphalt cutting occurring from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

114 Degrees as High for July 15 in St. George

Yes, you read that right, it’s going to get even hotter during an already hot summer in Southern Utah.

The National Weather Service reports highs above 110 degrees from July 14 to July 18 hot afternoon winds also on the way to St. George.

Even locations with higher elevations like Cedar City will see 100 degree temperatures starting July 16.

Be sure to stay hydrated and take every necessary precaution to fight off the heat, especially for any little ones.

Washington County School District Seeking Both Clothing and Food Donations

The Washington County School District’s “Fill the Bus” campaign is currently in full swing with help from Findlay Subaru St. George, with a goal of filling a whole yellow school bus full of school supplies before the start of the academic year.

However, the Washington County School District isn’t just looking for backpacks and notebooks, but food and clothing as well for any kid that needs them in the coming year.

To find out more about what I’m talking about, check out our full article on the subject.

