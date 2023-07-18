KDXU Sunrise Stories: Volume 14

Statewide News – 07/18/23

Utah Senator Could Make Supreme Court if Ramaswamy Wins

Republican candidate Vivek Ramaswamy, who is vying for the presidential seat, released a list of potential supreme court members if he were to win the election.

Among the potential members listed, Utah Senator Mike Lee was listed as one of those who Ramaswamy said have an “originalist understanding” of the constitution and the unique threats to liberty in the 21st century.

Southern Utah/St. George News – 07/18/23

Celeste Maloy Appears on KDXU

Congressional Candidate Celeste Maloy made an appearance on KDXU via The Andy Griffin Show on July 17.

Some of the topics covered include the need to keep lands owned by the state with the state.

Maloy also talked about why a resident of Southern Utah needs to win this congressional election.

You can find her appearance on The Andy Griffin Show here. Maloy appears around the 20-minute mark if you want to go straight to it.

Hildale Assault of Officer Leads to Arrest

Authorities from Hildale were on the lookout for a man who assaulted an officer from the area after refusing to exit the premises of which he was trespassing.

The man ran toward some foothills, shaking off police, and a search for the man ensued.

Thanks to reports from the public, the man was apprehended just a few hours later.

Heat Causes Multiple Flight Delays in St. George

The excessive heat in Southern Utah isn’t just rough for residents, it’s also rough for public airlines.

Thanks to high temperatures reaching over 110 degrees over the weekend, multiple flights at St. George Regional Airport had to be delayed.

Hot air can cause a degradation in air density, and planes can’t stay in the air as well without the proper air density.

The air density should be more suited to planes since temperatures will slowly but surely lower throughout this week.

Don’t Worry, it’s Just a Training Exercise

Residents living in the Bloomington area of St. George took to social media on July 17 to report a sighting of multiple military helicopters.

The helicopters were part of the Red Flag 23-3 training exercise from the Nellis Air Force Base. Multiple aircraft will launch every day from now to August 4.

If you end up hearing a loud booming noise or see any unexpected military aircraft, there’s a good chance it’s just part of the training exercise.

Other

Fun fact about Stockton Myers, the writer of Sunrise Stories.

Stockton is very addicted to Diet Pepsi. He swears it’s not an issue, but it’s definitely an issue. He has to set reminders for himself to actually drink water, so that he can actually be...you know...hydrated.

Did we miss something? Connect with us on Facebook, we would love to hear from you.

Have a great Tuesday and stay cool.