Utah Senior Missionary Passes Due to Car Crash

A senior missionary of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints who was serving on an island in the South Pacific unfortunately passed away due to injuries from a car crash.

Sister Marina Carver, a resident of Riverton, was driving with her husband, Elder Richard Carver, when another vehicle reportedly veered off the road and collided head-on with Carver’s vehicle.

Both of the senior missionaries were transported to a hospital, and while Richard Carver is expected to recover, Marina Carver unfortunately passed from her injuries.

Our hearts go out to the Carver family during the loss of their loved one.

Mitt Romney Wants Unpopular Candidates to Drop Out

Utah Senator Mitt Romney believes unpopular Republican presidential candidates should cut their losses and quit before the presidential race truly begins.

The reason for this? Romney doesn’t want to divide the votes when going against Former President Donald Trump. Romney has a history of going against Trump and has been quite vocal about the possible re-election of the controversial president.

Trump currently leads the polls, followed by Florida Governor Ron DeSantis.

UPS Strike Possibly Averted

The Teamsters Union met with the leaders of UPS to negotiate better wages and benefits for the many workers employed by the delivery company.

While the negotiations are still underway, there has been some progress in favor of the workers, and the strike has reportedly been called off.

More details to come in the next few weeks.

Southern Utah/St. George News – 07/26/23

PSA: Fireworks Are Now Illegal in Southern Utah

Both Independence Day and Pioneer Day have come and gone, which means it’s time to put away the fireworks. The next time fireworks will be legal in Southern Utah will be during New Year’s. Southern Utah is currently at a high risk of wildfires, so please do not set off any more fireworks for the safety of everyone.

Virgin River Gorge Under Construction...Again

Southbound lanes in the Virgin River Gorge between mileposts 17 and 30 are currently under construction for today, July 27, and July 28 from 5 a.m. to 3 p.m. with reported delays ranging from 45 minutes to an hour.

Please plan accordingly if you’re planning to head over to the Mesquite area between now and Friday, especially if your commute takes place during the early morning and afternoon.

St. George Voters to Decide on $29 Million Recreation Bond

Voters in St. George will be deciding on whether they want to invest $29 million to continue building and maintaining new parks, trails, and recreational facilities.

The voting process will take place this November and will be a renewal of a bond from the mid-1990s. This bill has led to the construction of many recreational locations in Southern Utah, such as The Fields at Little Valley, and the Sand Hallow Aquatics Center.

Hurricane City Police Department Seeking Owners of Unclaimed Property

The HCPD will be disposing of a variety of items listed as unclaimed property on August 14.

If you can prove the item belongs to you, the HCPD highly encourages you to call the evidence department at 435-635-9663 Ext. 125.

Some of the items include firearms, clothing, and even drones.

