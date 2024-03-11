KDXU Sunrise Stories: Volume 168

Statewide News – 03/11/24

Utah’s First Minority Judge Passes Away

Raymond Uno, Utah’s first minority judge, passed away at the age of 93 on March 8.

The former district court judge from Ogden also served as the deputy Salt Lake County Attorney and Utah’s Assistant Attorney General among other hats he wore throughout his career.

Uno moved away from Utah as a child, and after the attack on Pearl Harbor in 1941, he was placed into an internment camp. Utah Attorney General Sean Reyes said Uno was vital to Utah’s justice environment and said, “his humor and humanity will be greatly missed.”

Gas Prices Rise Even More Over Busy Weekend

This morning’s AAA gas report for Utah paints an expensive picture heading into Spring 2024 with gas prices rising across the state.

Beaver County has the most expensive gas in Utah with an average of $3.49 per gallon of unleaded. The cheapest gas in the state can be found in Daggett County with an average of about $3.07 per gallon.

As for Southern Utah, Washington County has an average of about $3.30 per gallon, which is a 38-cent jump compared to mid-February. Iron County has an average price of about $3.17 per gallon, making it one of the cheaper counties in Utah to fuel up.

Southern Utah/St. George News – 03/11/24

Airbnb Host in Hurricane Charged with Sexual Assault of Guest

The host of an Airbnb in Hurricane has been charged with sexual assault for allegedly taking advantage of a woman who was staying at his guest house.

46-year-old Jeremy Spence reportedly committed the crime in February when he entered the guest house uninvited.

Spence appeared in court for the first time in early March with charges of object rape and sodomy.

3 Car Collision Sends Driver to Hospital in St. George

A car that ran over a curb on March 9 evolved into a larger situation involving two other vehicles around 10 a.m. in St. George

A KIA Telluride reportedly ran over a curb and tipped a Subaru Forester on its side and crashed into the rear of a GMC Terrain near the car dealerships on Hilton Drive.

The driver of the KIA was transported to St. George Regional Hospital with minor injuries while the Subaru Forester was towed due to the amount of damage it suffered during the incident.

Gunlock Officials Warn Residents Ahead of Spring Break

This week is Spring Break for many students across Southern Utah, but officials from Gunlock State Park are telling visitors not to expect any waterfalls.

Gunlock State Park released a statement via their Facebook page telling residents that the falls are not flowing, making the already dangerous cliff jumping even more deadly.

The falls are coming, but they won’t start flowing until more of the snowmelt makes its way to the area as the weather gets warmer. You can find the status of the fall through the state park’s website.

Happy Monday!