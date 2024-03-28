KDXU Sunrise Stories: Volume 180

Statewide News – 03/28/24

Baltimore Bridge Collapse May Impact Utah Supply Chains

Despite occurring on the East side of the United States, the collapse of the Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore could affect supply chains across the country, including Utah.

The bridge that fell into the Patapsco River and Baltimore Harbor is halting shipments in one of the busiest ports in the country.

Bear in mind most of Utah’s shipments come from the West Coast, but any shipments from the

East Coast could be delayed for weeks.

New Utah Hunter Laws Take Effect on May 1

Officials from the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources are reminding Utah residents of several new hunting laws that will go into effect starting May 1.

Utah Governor Spencer Cox recently signed these laws at the end of the 2024 Utah legislative season. One such law requires hunters to wear orange on the exterior of their clothing, such as a hat, vest, shirt, jacket or coat.

This changes the previous law that required hunters to wear a specific number of square inches of orange. Other laws going into effect include antler gathering regulations and wildlife management funding.

Utah Named “Most Affordable State” by USA Today Homefront

Despite rough housing prices across the state, a new report from USA Today Homefront claimed Utah is the most affordable state in the country.

They based their claim on various factors including money spent on necessities like groceries, gas, taxes, and yes, even housing and health care.

Health care is lower in Utah compared to other states, and the report detailed how Utah residents spend the least percentage of their income on necessities and have the most annual income leftover at the end of the year.

Southern Utah/St. George News – 03/28/24

Cedar City High School “Redman” Name Not on Ballot

Cedar City residents will most likely be unable to vote on an approval concerning Cedar City High School’s old mascot of “Redmen.”

In an Iron County School District Board of Education meeting, members of the board failed to reinstate the “Redmen” name after a six-to-one vote against the controversial mascot.

The idea was then proposed to let the public decide through a vote, but the board is unable to put it on the ballot unless the Utah State Legislature approves. The “Redmen” name was removed from Cedar City High School after a 24-member committee of students, alumni, and tribal representatives took a vote in 2019.

Solar Eclipse Weather Looks Good for Southern Utah

A solar eclipse is expected to occur on April 8, and it seems the weather will be nice and sunny in Southern Utah if early weather reports are accurate.

The weather is expected to be sunny with mostly clear skies when the moon covers 50% of the sun on April 8.

The eclipse is also expected to last two minutes longer than the previous solar eclipse in 2017. Just be sure to take the proper precautions when viewing the eclipse.

Other

Fun fact about Stockton Myers, the writer of Sunrise Stories.

Stockton is finally back in the office after a three-day fight with stomach flu. Stockton’s favorite sick food is typical. Rice, toast, apples, and bananas. He upgrades to ramen noodles once he’s able to stomach more types of food. With a sore throat, Stockton purely relies on soup and Fresca.

Happy Friday Eve!