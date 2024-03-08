KDXU Sunrise Stories: Volume 167

Statewide News – 03/08/24

Too Many Puppies in Murray

The Humane Society of Utah in Murray is calling out to residents to come and adopt one of the many puppies that are overwhelming the organization.

The HSU said while the commitment that comes from adoption is grand, they need more willing adopters for these puppies.

The center received a 78% increase in abandoned pets in January alone and it’s only gotten worse since then. They’re calling this situation an “SOS,” so if you’re interested, you can check their list of adoptable pets on the Humane Society of Utah website.

Jurassic Quest Coming to Northern Utah

Want to see dinosaurs up close? The largest model dinosaur exhibit is coming to Sandy later this month.

Jurassic Quest will bring the dinos to Northern Utah as they were seen millions of years ago. The exhibit will run from March 29 to March 31 at the Mountain America Exposition Center in Sandy.

Patrons will find live dinosaur shows, interactive elements throughout the exhibit, and a soft play area for the children.

Gas Prices Rise Across Utah as Temperatures Rise

Average gas prices going into the weekend continue to increase as the weather gets warmer. According to this morning’s AAA gas report for Utah, the state average price for a gallon of unleaded in Utah is about $3.25.

Washington County’s average is set at about $3.32 per gallon. Beaver County has the most expensive gas in the state with an average of about $3.45 per gallon. Iron County no longer has the cheapest gas in the state with an average of $3.20 per gallon.

The cheapest county in the state for gas is Daggett County with an average of about $3.07 per gallon. Fun fact: Most of Daggett County’s gas stations can be found in one area near Vernal.

St. George News – 03/08/24

Dove Center Raises $2 Million During Annual St. George Gala

The Dove Center’s annual gala at the Dixie Convention Center on March 2 raised $2 million in donations.

According to a press release from the Dove Center, the organization was going into the event with $1.5 million in pledges and donations, and they were hoping to raise another $500,000 during the gala.

Thanks to the donations made throughout the event, they were able to do just that. The money will be used to support expansion projects from the Dove Center to create safe housing for victims of domestic violence.

Hurricane Fire Contained to Trash Can

Workers with Hurricane Valley Fire and Rescue responded to reports of a structure fire on March 6 that was contained in a garbage can outside.

The incident occurred at about 9:30 p.m. and was extinguished by citizens before the fire workers reached the scene.

No one was injured during the fire, and the damage was isolated to the front exterior of the home. The Hurricane City Police Department assisted with the process.

Southern Utah Market This Weekend

If you’re looking for a local shopping experience this weekend, then you may want to keep the Southern Utah Market on your radar.

Several local vendors will attend the market on March 9 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Legacy Park in Hurricane.

You can find more details through the Southern Utah Market website.

