KDXU Sunrise Stories: Volume 102

Statewide News – 11/28/23

Salt Lake Ranks on “Most Sinful Cities in America”

Utah’s capital city isn’t doing too well when it comes to a new ranking of the “Most Sinful Cities in America” from Wallet Hub.

The study evaluated various factors including thefts, drinking, drug overdoses, and gambling addiction among many others

Salt Lake City ranks 74th overall out of 180 cities listed with the capital city taking 5th in thefts per capita, but also ranked the lowest out of the 180 cities when it came to excessive drinking.

The most sinful city in America according to the study is none other than Las Vegas.

Utah Teen Breaks Trail Running Record

A 19-year-old teen from Kearns just set the record for the fastest climb of the tallest mountains in three states.

Connor Anderson climbed Mount Washington in New Hampshire, Mount Mansfield in Vermont, and Mount Greylock in Massachusetts all in one day.

The climbing of the three peaks took Anderson 13 hours, which is more than three hours ahead of the previous record holder.

Construction Plans Announced for “The Point” in Draper

Draper officials announced the plans for phase one of “The Point,” which is a planned community being built at the former site of the Utah State Prison.

The first phase will involve building about 3,300 housing units meant for families, with 400 being deemed as affordable housing.

Future plans for “The Point” include businesses, a central park, and other luxuries being built across the community. It’s not expected to be completed anytime soon.

Southern Utah/St. George News – 11/28/23

Washington City Man Killed in Enterprise Crash

A 47-year-old man was unfortunately killed in a rollover crash on State Route 18 on November 27 at about 5 a.m.

The crash is still being investigated, but the man has been identified as Kerry F. Hafen, a resident from Washington City.

Hafen was reportedly ejected from the vehicle during the crash and may have been caused by excessive speeds while attempting to make a turn on a curve on State Route 18 near Enterprise.

You can find more details in our full article, including how the cold weather may have played a factor in the accident.

More St. George Airport Construction Announced

The St. George Regional Airport will see some more construction in the coming months with Million Air’s building getting a complete makeover.

The $5 million renovations that adds 5,000 square feet to the facility are expected to begin in February 2024 which will include a new café, and an enhanced terminal lobby.

The construction is expected to be completed in October 2024, and the current construction of the terminal ramp is expected to be completed in March 2024.

Dickens Festival Begins Tomorrow

Another traditional holiday event is returning to St. George starting tomorrow.

The Dickens Festival will run from November 29 to December 2 at the Dixie Convention Center from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

The event is often called the Christmas mall by many residents thanks to the variety of unique goods, homemade food, and novelty gift items.

Entertainment is also provided by various local performing groups and soloists and is a solid option for your holiday shopping needs.

Other

Fun fact about Stockton Myers, the writer of Sunrise Stories.

Stockton’s favorite Christmas tradition in St. George is The Dickens Festival. He used to perform as an orphan/pickpocket in their annual production of Oliver along with their version of A Christmas Carol called Scrooge. Stockton loves the funnel cake along with the cinnamon rolls found at Bumble's Buns which is always there every year.

Happy Tuesday!