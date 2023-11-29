KDXU Sunrise Stories: Volume 103

Statewide News – 11/29/2023

Maloy Sworn in as Utah Congress Member

Utah’s congressional representation is back to full strength after Republican Congresswoman Celeste Maloy was sworn into congress on November 28.

Maloy won the recent special election to replace former Utah Congressman Chris Stewart after he resigned in September to take care of his wife as her health declines.

The new congresswoman is in charge of Utah’s second congressional district which covers parts of Salt Lake City and large regions of Western and Southern Utah including Washington and Iron Counties.

Utah Ranked No. 1 for Safe Driving

A new report from automotive publication Mechanic Base named Utah the safest state for drivers in the country.

The report examined various criteria such as road congestion and deaths via crashes among other factors.

Solid road infrastructure, wide open driving spaces, and rare traffic congestion were some of the positives that pushed Utah into the number one spot in the rankings.

The worst states in the country for drivers include New York, Rhode Island, and West Virginia.

Southern Utah/St. George News – 11/29/2023

Iron County Woman Arrested Following DUI Rollover

A woman in Iron County was arrested on Monday morning due to a rollover crash that led to the discovery of fentanyl and methamphetamine.

The 46-year-old woman was reportedly under the influence when her SUV drove off State Route 17 and struck a boulder which caused the vehicle to roll onto its roof.

The woman failed a sobriety test and was reportedly dropping pills that she attempted to hide in her pants, leading her to be arrested on several felony charges.

Driver Hospitalized Following FedEx Collision in Cedar City

A woman in Cedar City was taken to the hospital due to injuries sustained in a crash involving a FedEx delivery truck on Main Street.

The accident that happened on November 28 at about 4 p.m. included the woman driving her Honda CRV as she turned into a FedEx truck on 800 South.

The following collision caused the CRV to spin into two separate vehicles that were stopped at the intersection. Southbound traffic was congested for about an hour as cleanup crews cleared the wreckage.

Mild Earthquake Reported Near Zion and Hildale

An earthquake measured at 2.9 was reported in a mountain filled area between Zion National Park and Hildale at about 11:40 p.m. on November 27.

The quake hit the area less than seven miles Southeast of Springdale with unverified accounts of residents feeling the tremor in Hurricane, Hildale, Kanab, and Springdale.

Fill The Pantry Food Drive Today at Utah Tech

A food drive titled Fill the Pantry is taking place all day today from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Holland Plaza of Utah Tech University.

According to Nikki Hope, the marketing manager of Findley Hyundai who organized the project, the drive will provide some much-needed food for the starving students at Utah Tech University.

If you’re interested in donating any food or hygienic products, you just need to go the roundabout by Holland Plaza and the volunteers will take the food straight from your car.

Other

Fun fact about Stockton Myers, the writer of Sunrise Stories.

You ever thought about your favorite kind of flavor or taste? Stockton thinks about it more than he would like to admit. His favorite flavor or taste is anything sweet and salty. Peanut butter filled pretzels, salted caramel truffles, and yes, he loves pineapple on pizza. Stockton is going to hide in his bunker while he weathers the storm he just created.

Happy Wednesday!