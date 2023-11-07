KDXU Sunrise Stories: Volume 89

Statewide News – 11/07/23

World's Largest Steam Engine Coming to Utah

Do you like trains? Because the world’s largest steam engine is making its way to Salt Lake City in 2024.

The train is known as Big Boy No. 4014 and will stop in Utah as a part of the Four Corners Tour. The purpose of the tour is to teach the locals about the 23-states rail system and show how far technology has advanced.

The Big Boy steam engines were designed to carry heavy cargo across the United States during World War II, and only eight exist today with No. 4014 being the only operational model. The featured steam engine weighs over one million pounds.

Tiny Pod Houses for Homeless in Salt Lake

City officials from Salt Lake City are currently preparing for the harsh Winter season by preparing small pod houses for the homeless.

State Homelessness Coordinator Wayne Niederhauser said the 27 pods will be installed at 600 West 300 South and are reportedly more livable than tents.

The complex of pod houses will be able to provide insulated shelter to about 50 people during the cold months in Northern Utah. Bathrooms are not included in the pods, but toilets and showers will be available for use near the complex.

Southern Utah/St. George News – 11/07/23

Reminder: Congressional Forum Today at Utah Tech

Two candidates vying for the seat of Former Utah Congressman Chris Stewart will gather in St. George today for a congressional forum.

The event will take place at the M.K. Cox Performing Arts Center on the campus of Utah Tech University at 6:30 p.m.

You don’t have to attend in person to hear it, since the event will be live here on 890 KDXU, just head to the listen tab and click listen live to hear Republican Candidate Celeste Maloy and Democratic Candidate Kathleen Riebe later today.

Snow Canyon Half Marathon

The St. George Marathon is now well behind us, but the city of St. George is already looking toward the next athletic event, and it’s sooner than you think.

The Snow Canyon Half Marathon kswill take place on November 18, and some variety for those looking to take it a little easier with the running and whatnot.

The traditional half marathon, a 10K run, a 5K run, and a fun run for kids between the ages of two and 12 will be available to choose from should you wish to participate.

Flood Repairs Begin in Parowan Canyon

Repairs are now reportedly underway on a portion of State Route 143 in Parowan Canyon.

The eight-mile stretch of road was damaged from flooding that occurred in 2022, and workers from the Utah Department of Transportation are expected to work through this week to improve the roadway.

These repairs are set to improve drainage on the road as well as fix any damage done by the flooding. Work is scheduled to last during the daytime hours until November 9.

St. George City Council Candidates on Andy Griffin Show

Do you feel like you don’t have enough information on the St. George City Council candidates to confidently make your vote? We may have something that could help.

All five candidates including Steve Kemp, Paula Smith, Danielle Larkin, Brad Bennett, and Greg Hughes were on The Andy Griffin Show yesterday to touch on various issues including water conservation and affordable housing.

Each candidate also expounded on their campaign messages ahead of the November 21 election, and you can hear the full thing in the full episode of The Andy Griffin Show.

