KDXU Sunrise Stories: Volume 75

Statewide News – 10/18/23

Mid-Air Glider Collision Kills One...Injures Another

A person is dead, and another is injured after a mid-air collision at the Salt Lake County Flight Park in Draper.

Authorities responded to reports of the collision on October 17 at about 5 p.m. where a tandem paraglider carrying two people was struck by a separate hang glider, sending the paraglider to the ground.

The incident despairingly left one of the passengers dead, while the other was sent to the hospital with injuries of unknown severity. The hang glider pilot that reportedly struck the tandem paraglider was treated at the scene and released.

Utah Ranks 1st in Nation for Energy Efficiency

A new report from personal finance website WalletHub has good news for residents of Utah.

According to the report, Utah is the most energy efficient state in the country, beating Massachusetts and Vermont which won second and third place respectively.

This report shows the efficiency of auto and home energy consumption throughout the country. South Carolina is listed as the least energy-efficient state in the country.

Funeral For Kathleen Eyring This Weekend

The funeral for Kathleen Johnson Eyring, the wife of Second Counselor Henry B. Eyring of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, will be held this upcoming weekend in Bountiful.

A public viewing will be held on October 20 from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Russon Brothers Mortuary on North Main Street in Bountiful.

The funeral will be held on October 21 at 11 a.m. in the Mueller Park 5th Ward building in Bountiful. Sister Eyring was 82 when she passed away earlier this week.

Southern Utah/St. George News – 10/18/23

Footage Shows Climax of Cedar City Pursuit

Footage has been released showing the climax of a car chase where authorities stopped a vehicle by deploying a spike trap, but it didn’t end there.

The video shows officers approaching the vehicle while cautiously assessing the situation. The officers then threw a smoke grenade to get the driver out of the vehicle, but they still needed to manually grab the driver out of the car.

The pursuit ended up closing a section of I-15 both ways near Cedar City, and the driver was promptly arrested.

Black Desert May Be First Audubon Sanctuary in Utah

The Black Desert Resort in Ivins could be the first Audubon Sanctuary in Utah.

Audubon International is a group that creates environmentally sustainable environments. The group began looking into Black Desert Resort last month, and if it fulfills the requirements, it could become one of the first platinum sanctuaries in the world.

The process is not expected to be completed anytime soon, with testing taking about a year to complete.

St. George Jazz Festival in November

The St. George Jazz Festival will host a special event split into two sections on November 3 featuring guest artist John Daversa, a prolific trumpet player known for complex compositions.

A special clinic will be held at 3:30 p.m. at Crimson Cliffs Middle School where Daversa will give his take on musical philosophy. The second event will be a special concert in the Eccles Concert Hall at Utah Tech University at 7:30 p.m.

Other

Stockton is back! The writer of Sunrise Stories has been dealing with a fever for the past couple of days, but he’s now on the up and up and ready to give his all to Sunrise Stories once again.

A fun fact about Stockton is that he caught up on various TV shows while he was sick, and he realized that he really doesn’t watch too much TV anymore unless he has a lot of time on his hands. He spoke to his friends, and they said the same thing surprisingly.

Happy Wednesday! Wash your hands people.