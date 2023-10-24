KDXU Sunrise Stories: Volume 79

Statewide News – 10/24/23

New Orem Temple Open House Tours

The Orem Temple from The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints will start hosting open house tours on October 27.

The new temple based in Northern Utah began construction in 2020 in the midst of the pandemic, and it spans 70,000 square feet.

Tours will be offered every day except for Sundays and Thanksgiving, and the dedication for the Orem Temple is set for January 2024.

BYU Professor Shares Findings to Prevent Drowning Cases

Rollin Hotchkiss, a civil engineering professor at Brigham Young University, has shared research to help prevent cases of drownings across the country.

His study includes more than 13,000 dangerous low head dam locations across the United States, where drownings can often occur. Low head dams can be difficult to see and have deceptively strong currents.

25% of drownings occur when attempting to rescue someone who is drowning. Hotchkiss said this research is a great step to preventing future tragedies by cataloging all low head dams in the country.

Southern Utah/St. George News – 10/24/23

Human Trafficking Awareness Fundraiser in November

The Draper-based organization Holding Out Help, short for helping, encouraging, and loving polygamists, will hold its fall fundraiser for the first time in St. George on November 17.

The topic of the fundraiser will be about raising awareness of the ongoing issue of human trafficking, and the cases trafficking in polygamist communities.

Money raised at the event will go toward housing, therapy, and educational support for those transitioning out of polygamist environments.

The fundraiser will run from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at the South Mountain Community Church (3158 E. 2000 S.) with a $25 admission.

G.O. Bond Up for Renewal in November Election

We’re now less than a month away from the November 21 election, and a $29 million dollar bond will be another item on the ballot to vote on.

The Trails, Parks & Recreation General Obligation Bond was originally voted on in 1996, and the last payment of the bond was made in August 2023.

This renewal of the bond would continue the trend of connecting trails, upgrading parks, and improving community recreation facilities in St. George for the next 25 years.

200-Million-Year-Old Fossil Found in Zion

Local paleontologists are showing off a prehistoric fish fossil that was recently discovered at Zion National Park.

The local experts include scientists from St. George and National Park Service officials. The prehistoric fish is similar to a fish that lives in the Indian Ocean, but this 200-million-year-old fish swam in fresh water instead of salt water.

This fish fossil is reportedly the most significant body fossil of this particular species to be found in Zion.

St. George Fall Home Expo This Weekend

Home improvement buffs may enjoy the St. George Fall Home Expo on October 27 and 28 at the Dixie Convention Center.

Those who attend will find the latest home trends along with local and national vendors specialized in home improvement.

The free event runs from noon to 8 p.m. on October 27, and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on October 28.

