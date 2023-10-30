KDXU Sunrise Stories: Volume 83

Statewide News – 10/30/23

Chat Sting Leads to Arrests in Lehi

Lehi detectives and other law officials have arrested three people following an undercover online chat sting.

The operation was to catch predators who exploit minors online. Detectives posed as minors to find these predators which would invite children to locations to commit egregious deeds.

Three men were arrested on charges ranging from enticement of a minor to attempted rape of a child. The FBI, Homeland Security, and the State Bureau of Investigations also assisted in the operation.

Mike Lee Visits Border

Utah Senator Mike Lee walked away with concerns after a visit to the Mexican border over the weekend.

Lee said he was shocked when he saw unaccompanied girls traveling through Mexico alone. Lee spent the night with the border patrol to see who was crossing the river.

Migrants told Lee that it costs thousands of dollars to be smuggled across the border, and most of them can’t afford price up front, so they spend a good amount of time working to pay off the cartels.

Agents told Lee that a policy change is necessary to stop the flooding of illegal immigrants across the border.

Parents Voice Concerns Over School Closures in Salt Lake

Local parents voiced their concerns over potential closures in the Salt Lake City School District.

A meeting was held on October 29 to talk about schools that are being reviewed for closure. Some parents have said the school district is not being transparent about the decision-making process.

One parent said she’s worried there won’t be an elementary school in four square miles around the heart of Salt Lake City. A public hearing is scheduled for December 5 with more information on the subject.

Southern Utah/St. George News – 10/30/23

Crash Leaves 2 Children in Critical Condition

Two children are in critical condition following an incident involving a black car crashing into a metal power pole off Dixie Drive.

The black vehicle was carrying the two children along with an adult male driver, and authorities had to extricate the three passengers as they were trapped in the vehicle.

The driver was taken to the hospital with significant injuries but is not in critical condition like the two young children.

The crash is still being investigated by the St. George Police Department, and they’re requesting assistance from the public. If you have any information regarding the crash that occurred on October 29 at approximately 5:20 p.m. by Dixie Drive, then please contact dispatch at 435-627-4300.

Leeds Fire Grows Due to Wind

Fire workers from across Southern Utah worked all day on October 29 to extinguish a large brush fire near the town of Leeds.

The fire was reportedly difficult to contain due to high winds in the area, and an evacuation order was issued to the West end of Leeds and Harrisburg.

The situation has diminished quite a bit since then, with the fire being extinguished, and fire workers will continue to monitor potential hot spots throughout the day today.

73-Year-Old Man Sentenced for Sexual Assault in St. George

73-year-old Edward H. Jones was brought to court on October 24 in St. George on two second-degree felony charges of sexual abuse of a child.

The case was originally filed in July 2022 with five first-degree felony charges including three instances of rape. A guilty plea was made in exchange for dismissing most of the charges.

Authorities report Jones sexually molested a child who was 11 years old at the time of the crime. The judge sentenced Jones to one year in Washington County Jail and was placed on three years of supervised probation along with being registered as a sexual offender.

Other

Fun fact about Stockton Myers, the writer for Sunrise Stories.

With Halloween now less than 24 hours away, Stockton has been reminiscing about his favorite costumes as a kid. His favorite was definitely a blow-up costume that made it look like he was riding an ostrich. He also had a blow-up costume that made him look like a sumo wrestler. He loved going to school in these costumes because...I mean...c’mon...it’s hilarious.

Happy Halloween Eve!