KDXU Sunrise Stories: Volume 58

Statewide News – 09/21/23

Orem Mayor Attacked on Camera

Orem Mayor David Young was attacked by a woman on September 19 while on camera.

The woman, Linnea Pugmire, punched, shoved, and spat at the mayor after he criticized Pugmire’s mother, local news reporter Genelle Pugmire, for about 20 minutes during a city council meeting.

Pugmire has been arrested on the charges of assault, disorderly conduct, and threatening a public official.

National Guard Soldiers to Come Home to Utah

Around 45 Utah National Guard soldiers will be coming home on September 22.

The soldiers have been serving overseas as a part of U.S. European Command operations. There will be multiple flights to bring the soldiers home throughout the day.

The 4th Infantry Division will be honoring the soldiers today during a ceremony in Colorado Springs at Fort Carson with awards planned for those who served.

Utah to Launch Climate Program with Other States

The state of Utah and five other states will launch their own Climate Action Corps.

The program is meant to empower climate action through volunteer and fellowship work. The program will be funded by a public-private partnership between philanthropy and AmeriCorps.

The states involved in this process are Utah, Arizona, California, Maryland, Minnesota and North Carolina.

Southern Utah/St. George News – 09/21/23

Motorcycle Chase Reaches 130 MPH

A motorcycle chase between a 21-year-old man and Utah Highway Patrol Troopers reached triple digit speeds through Southern Utah on September 17.

Troopers began the chase around the Black Ridge Exit with the rider of the motorcycle reaching 110 mph. Once they reached mile marker 36, the motorcyclist reportedly looked back at the troopers, and then sped up to 130 mph.

The chase then blazed through La Verkin and finally ended at Washington City where the rider finally “gave up.”

Michael Benjamin Dailey was arrested on a third-degree evading felony charge, and a reckless driving misdemeanor.

High Voter Count for Primary Election in St. George

St. George experienced a high voter count for the September 5 primary election.

City Recorder Christina Fernandez presented the final primary results for the city council election on September 20, showing the voter turnout was close to 40%.

St. George City Council member Michelle Tanner said the voter turnout was “high for an off-season vote.”

The six city council candidates moving on to the November 21 general election are incumbent Danielle Larkin, incumbent Jimmie Hughes, Steve Kemp, Paula Smith, Brad Bennett, and incumbent Gregg McArthur.

Utah Tech President Expects More Growth

Utah Tech University President Biff Williams gave his State of the University Address on September 20, and he said more growth is on its way the St. George based university.

President Williams is expecting more things to come as student enrollment increased at Utah Tech by over 40%, and funds awarded to students have doubled from $10 million to about $20 million.

Utah Tech University is also expecting more buildings and facilities across the campus in the coming years, with highlights including a new General Classroom building, and Campus View Suites 3, which is another option for student housing.

Other

Stockton Myers, the writer of Sunrise Stories, had the opportunity to speak with Carly Everett, the advisor of Skills USA at Crimson Cliffs High School.

One of Everett’s students, Ellie Brinkerhoff, won 2nd place at the national T-Shirt design contest for Skills USA, and the Washington County School District was kind enough to share the design with Stockton.

Photo Credit: Washington County School District. Ellie Brinkerhoff and her 2nd place T-shirt design. Photo Credit: Washington County School District. Ellie Brinkerhoff and her 2nd place T-shirt design. loading...

Way to go Ellie!

Happy Thursday.