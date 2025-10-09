Do you often lose things? Have you ever put something away and then can't find it later?

I've reached that age where if I don't put something (like my keys or wallet) in exactly the same place when I get home every time, I will lose them.

I have a basket on my dresser where these items go when I am home, but every once-in-a-while, I'll set them down and when I need them again, well, things get a little frantic.

So I googled ideas on how to keep track of things like my keys and wallet and here are some ideas:

Repetition -- Of course, No. 1 is to always put them in the same place. I know this already and so do you probably, but it certainly is the most foolproof way of keeping track of things. Say it aloud -- Get in the habit of narrating your actions. It actually works and the added bonus is annoying your spouse/significant other with the constant play-by-play. Think about your action -- Too often we put things down absent-mindedly. It may be all we need is to actually think about which counter or tabletop we put those reading glasses on. Make it stand out -- If your wallet or keys have a bright sticker, colorful paint job or bright attachment, that may just do the trick for you. Attach it to yourself -- If none of these seem to work, it may be time for drastic measures. Remember when you were a kid and your mom would sew your mittens onto your coat so you wouldn’t lose them? That trick still works. Simple carabiner key chains can be hooked to belt loops or bags; wallets can be chained to you; glasses can be strapped around your neck; and phones can be strapped to your body. Take a picture -- Perhaps another drastic move, it still isn't a bad idea if the problem keeps recurring. Just snap a shot with your phone and delete after you've found the item.

Of course, sometimes it's just us being dumb. Like the time my friend tried to use the flashlight on her cell phone to help her find her cell phone.

