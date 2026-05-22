New Pine Valley Winery Plans Inaugural Event

When you think of premium American winemaking, places like Napa Valley or Sonoma immediately come to mind. However, a groundbreaking new movement is quietly taking root right here in Southern Utah. Washington County is home to only a select handful of wineries, making our local viticulture one of the state's best-kept secrets. And it's called Terra 5047.

Heights and Bites

Now, a brand-new player is ready to elevate our region's wine profile...literally. Terra 5047 will officially open its gates to the public for the first time with its inaugural “Heights and Bites” wine release celebration on Saturday, June 6, from 11:00 AM to 3:00 PM.

High-Desert Viticulture At 5,047 Feet

Named for its precise elevation on the shoulder of Pine Valley Mountain, Terra 5047 is challenging traditional viticulture. Founded by Gary and Cindy Ellis and shaped under the guidance of Sonoma wine icon Pete Seghesio, the vineyard utilizes the high desert's intense UV exposure, rich volcanic soils, and dramatic temperature swings to cultivate fruit with deep color and complex, robust structures.

Every bottle of their newly released Rosé, Chardonnay, Cabernet Sauvignon, Alessio, and Chanela is grown, harvested, and bottled entirely onsite.

An Unforgettable Tasting Experience

The "Heights and Bites" festival is designed as an intimate celebration of craftsmanship, offering:

Due to the nature of the property, onsite parking will not be available. Complimentary premium shuttle transportation is included with every ticket, with pickup times scheduled for 11:15 a.m., 11:30 a.m., and 11:45 a.m.

Continuous curated food pairings (including artisanal pizza, tacos, and bacon three ways)

Guided vineyard tours with exclusive tasting stops

Live music and a complimentary gift bag

Tickets are $150 per person and include premium shuttle service, as onsite parking is unavailable. Attendees will also have the rare opportunity to join the vineyard’s inaugural wine club. To secure your tickets, visit terra5047.com and experience the taste of Washington County’s newest, highest horizon.