Larry Kudlow Show Hits KDXU Airwaves Saturday Afternoon

The Larry Kudlow Show has joined the KDXU weekend line-up, starting this Saturday with the show running from 4-6 p.m. every week.

Kudlow, a former economic adviser for Ronald Reagan, has been a Fox commentator for years and is known for his financial acumen as well as his no-nonsense approach.

From his website:

"He’s interviewed everyone from George W. Bush and Henry Kissinger, to Robert Reich and Chuck Schumer. Larry Kudlow is one of the most recognized names in both Washington and on Wall Street. Having served in both the Reagan and Trump administrations, Kudlow is a passionate defender of capitalism and free-market economics – and never holds back."

Every week Kudlow will offer his insight into our economy and the state of America and each of us when it comes to money and financial difficulties.

More from his website:

"The Larry Kudlow blend of experience, integrity and a clear-eyed vision of the economic/political landscape makes for engaging, informative talk!"

attachment-220px-Larry_Kudlow_(25484250682)_(cropped) loading...

The move to the Larry Kudlow Show was compelled by the loss of the Ric Edelman Show, which previously ran in that time slot (Saturdays from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.). Edelman chose to discontinue his show, saying only that "Covid-19 forced the firm to change directions and think differently about how it attracts clients."

Saturdays continue to be strong on KDXU, with the InfoTrak/Medicare hour at 6 a.m. and 6 p.m. In between those two hours we have a group of infotainment shows with Boss Financial at 7:05 and 7:30, Teton Wealth at 8:05, followed by Eric Scott Financial at 8:30, Dixie Chiropractic at 9:05, We Win Injury Law at 9:30, and then Boss Financial again at 10:05 and 10:30.

The day continues at 11:05 a.m. with the Columbus Travel Show featuring Travel Guru Larry Gelwix, followed by the Kim Komando Show at 1:05. Kim focuses on the tech world.

attachment-hyde loading...

With Larry Kudlow taking over the 4-6 p.m, slot and InfoTrak/Medicare at 6:05 p.m., the day concludes with The Bryan Hyde Show from 7-10 p.m. and Coast to Coast from 10 p.m. until the new day begins at 6 a.m. Sunday.

On the Sabbath, you can catch The State of Us from 6-8 a.m., followed by the Sunday sermon "Flotline" with Rick Hughes at 8:05 a.m. At 8:30 it's History of the Saints, followed by local Reverend Alex Wilkie at 9:05 a.m. At 9:30 we turn to Music and the Spoken Word with the Choir at Tabernacle Square, and then the weekend edition of the Clay and Buck Show starting at 10 a.m.

Hannity Weekend runs from 1-4 p.m. Sunday afternoons, followed by RM World Travel at 4:05 p.m.

The Bryan Hyde Show is back on at 6:05 Sunday night for two hours, then Coast to Coast takes over once again until we begin weekday programming with America's First News at 4 a.m. Monday.

byu loading...

KDXU will continue to bring you the World General Conference for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints in April and October and we are still the home of BYU football and basketball.