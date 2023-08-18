BYU Football Games Will Be Exclusively On KDXU

The only place in Southern Utah you'll be able to find BYU football as it embarks on its first season in the Big 12 Conference is on NewsRadio 890/92.5 KDXU.

"It's a natural fit, the strongest News/Talk station in Southern Utah and the favorite college sports program," said Andy Griffin, Brand Manager for KDXU. "We've had BYU on for four years and the fit is perfect for our audience and BYU fans in general. As BYU continues to grow and gain recognition on a national level, we want to make sure we were a part of that growth.

"I've said all along, BYU belongs on KDXU. Period."

All of BYU's football and basketball games can be heard on KDXU with the voice of the Cougars, Greg Wrubell, as well as a weekly coaches show, which will air Tuesday nights at 9 p.m. on the station starting in September.

“I’m thrilled to have BYU football and men’s basketball returning for another season on the KDXU airwaves,” Wrubell said. “I’m eager to help bring the excitement of Cougar sports to a passionate and supportive audience in Southern Utah, and it should be an exciting season ahead for all of us.”

Fans will get opportunities to win tickets, game balls and other various BYU swag by listening to KDXU.

BYU opens the 2023 football season Sept. 2 at home against Sam Houston. The Cougars play a total of 12 games (plus likely a bowl game) and feature matchups with teams like Oklahoma, Texas, TCU and Arkansas.

BYU will have six home games at LaVell Edwards Stadium, including a bout with Southern Utah University on Sept. 9.

2023 BYU FOOTBALL SCHEDULE (home games in bold)

Sept. 2 -- vs. Sam Houston, 8:15 p.m.

Sept. 9 -- vs. Southern Utah, 1 p.m.

Sept. 16 -- @ Arkansas, 5:30 p.m.

Sept. 23 -- @ Kansas, time tbd

Sept. 29 -- vs. Cincinnati, 8:15 p.m.

Oct. 8 -- bye

Oct. 14 -- @ TCU, time tbd

Oct. 21 -- vs, Texas Tech, time tbd

Oct. 28 -- @ Texas, time tbd

Nov. 4 -- @ West Virginia, time tbd

Nov. 11 -- vs. Iowa State, time tbd

Nov. 18 -- vs. Oklahoma, time tbd

Nov. 25 -- @ Oklahoma State, time tbd