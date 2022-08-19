Lt. Governor&#8217;s Cousin Named As Victim In Murder-Suicide

Lt. Governor’s Cousin Named As Victim In Murder-Suicide

(Taylorsville, UT) -- The cousin of Utah's lieutenant governor is dead following a murder-suicide in Taylorsville. Investigators say 34-year-old Amanda Mayne was found dead from multiple gunshot wounds early Wednesday. Mayne was the cousin of Utah Lieutenant Governor Deidre Henderson. Henderson released a statement saying she was shocked and calling her cousin a victim of senseless violence. Police say Mayne was killed by 26-year-old Taylor Martin, who was also found dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Filed Under: murder suicide
Categories: kdxu news, local news
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From KDXU 890 & 92.5