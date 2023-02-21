Mail Fraud A Real Concern As Southern Utah Eases Into Tax Season

Just in the last few days there have been several reported incidents of mail fraud in southern Utah.

The most recent problems have to do with people stealing from mail cluster boxes, or in one case, actually stealing the boxes themselves.

Other incidents include phone or email frauds that involve the US Postal Service being used as a delivery service for the frauds. Tax season always brings out the fraudsters.

A recent post from the Santa Clara-Ivins Police Department reiterates the issues:

"It's that time of the season again, Tax Season! As you all know, fraud is one of the most significant issues we face during this time of the year. We have had multiple incidents of "businesses" calling and offering compensation if you worked through the pandemic. Be aware of any calls, e-mails, or messages requesting payment in the form of a gift card or electronic transfer such as Venmo or Cash App.