St. George Man Arrested in Rape of a 10-Year-Old Girl

A disturbing case out of St. George is raising serious concerns about child safety and the importance of speaking up. According to a St. George Police report, a Washington County man was arrested after a 10-year-old girl reported sexual abuse following a school safety presentation.

IMMEDIATE RESPONSE

Police say the case began when the child disclosed the abuse to a teacher, triggering an immediate response from authorities. Investigators coordinated with Child Protective Services and scheduled a forensic interview at the Washington County Children’s Justice Center—an important step designed to gather information in a safe, controlled environment for young victims.

CONFESSION & ARREST

From there, detectives contacted the suspect, identified as Kenneth Barry, and asked him to come in for questioning. According to police, Barry confessed during that interview. After consulting with the Washington County Attorney’s Office, officers arrested him and booked him into jail.

MULTIPLE SEVERE CHARGES

The charges are severe. Barry faces multiple first-degree felonies, including five counts each of rape of a child, sodomy of a child, aggravated sexual abuse of a child, and object rape of a child. Authorities have not released additional details about the victim in order to protect her identity.

WARNING SIGNS

While the legal process is just beginning and all suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty, the case highlights something much bigger for communities like St. George. It underscores how critical it is for kids to feel safe reporting abuse and for adults to recognize warning signs. It also shows the impact of school-based safety programs. In this case, a simple presentation may have given a child the courage to speak up—ultimately leading to an arrest and, potentially, justice.