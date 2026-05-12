Safety First: St. George FY 2027 Budget Prioritizes Police and Fire Expansion

As St. George continues to navigate its status as one of the fastest-growing regions in the nation, city leadership is doubling down on public safety. During a recent appearance on the KDXU radio show "Southern U-Talk" this past Thursday, Mayor Jimmie Hughes discussed the highlights of the proposed fiscal year 2027 budget, emphasizing the city's commitment to keeping pace with demand.

STRENGTHENING FRONT LINES

Mayor Hughes detailed a significant expansion of the city's first responder ranks to address the "growing pains" of a burgeoning population. The 2027 proposal includes funding for 12 new police officers and nine additional firefighters. Hughes noted on air that these additions are not just about numbers, but about maintaining the rapid response times and high level of service that St. George residents expect as the city’s footprint expands into new developments.

LISTEN HERE: MAYOR JIMMIE HUGHES ON "SOUTHERN U-TALK" ON KDXU

The fire department expansion is particularly crucial as the city moves toward a "four-person crew" staffing model. This strategy aims to improve safety and efficiency during emergency calls, ensuring that the city’s fire stations are equipped to handle complex incidents without relying solely on neighboring resources.

INFERSTRUCTURE & COMMUNITY IMPACT

Beyond personnel, the budget allocates resources for vital infrastructure and equipment:

Fleet Upgrades: Acquisition of new police interceptors and advanced fire apparatus to replace aging units.

Technology: Enhanced investments in digital dispatch systems to streamline emergency coordination.

Sustainable Growth: Strategic planning for future fire stations in high-growth corridors.

During his conversation on KDXU, Mayor Hughes addressed the fiscal responsibility of the plan, noting that while the expansion is ambitious, it is a necessary investment in the city’s future. By leveraging the natural growth of the tax base, the city aims to bolster its "regional hub" status without placing an undue burden on long-time residents. As the City Council moves toward final adoption in June, Hughes encouraged the community to stay engaged and provide feedback on this roadmap for a safer St. George.