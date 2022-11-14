Man Being Accused Of Stealing Cards From Coworker

(St. George, UT)  --  A man is facing charges after being accused of purchasing thousands in merchandise using cards stolen from a coworker.  St. George police say they received a call from a woman last week after she noticed her cards were stolen out of her purse while at a store on Bluff Street.  After an investigation, police say they discovered video footage allegedly identifying 45-year-old Gerardo Rodriguez as the suspect.  Officers say they located the woman's missing cards on Rodriguez when they arrested him.  The fraudulent charges total more than 22 hundred dollars.

