St. George Mayor Jimmie Hughes Delivers State of the City

Mayor Jimmie Hughes and the St. George City Council hosted the annual State of the City address at the Dixie Convention Center today. This year’s theme, "Answering the Call," focused on a city at a historic crossroads: St. George was recently named the #1 Best Small City in America by the Milken Institute, yet it faces the mounting pressures of a population projected to double by 2050. Hughes had help highlighting the various parts of his presentation, turning time over to city council members to present video clips touching on topics such as:

Infrastructure and "Smart Growth"

A primary focus of the 2026 address was the physical expansion of the city. Mayor Hughes highlighted several major projects currently in motion:

St. George Regional Airport (SGU) Expansion: The airport is currently outgrowing its terminal after seeing over 431,000 passengers last year. Plans were unveiled to expand the terminal from 34,000 to 90,000 square feet, adding four new jet bridges and a second-floor hold room.

George Washington Boulevard Bridge: Construction continues on the 745-foot bridge, which will serve as a vital link to Dixie Drive, helping to alleviate traffic congestion as the city expands southward.

Public Transit: The Mayor touted the success of the new SunTran route to Zion National Park, which aims to reduce regional traffic while providing affordable travel for workers and tourists alike.

Water and the Environment

With Washington County facing long-term water scarcity, the Mayor reiterated the city's commitment to the Graveyard Wash Reservoir and the expansion of wastewater reuse systems. The goal is to stretch limited resources into the 2040s by cleaning and recycling sewage for outdoor irrigation, a multi-billion-dollar long-term investment.

Public Safety and Community

Following a $524.2 million budget approval for fiscal year 2026, the Mayor emphasized that the city is adding nine new public safety positions. He praised the "neighborhood watch" culture of St. George, specifically referencing recent incidents where community cooperation—via doorbell cameras and social media—helped solve local crimes, reinforcing the idea that safety is a shared responsibility.

Housing and Economic Challenges

Despite the "Number One" ranking, the Mayor addressed the "tricky" real estate market. With median home prices hovering around $535,000, St. George is becoming unaffordable for nearly one-third of its residents. The city is currently exploring General Plan amendments to shift more land toward Medium-High Density Residential to help bridge the housing gap for working families and seniors.

"To hit that top spot feels really good," the city’s economic team noted regarding the Milken report, "but we don’t want to sit on our laurels. We understand the challenges and are working toward solutions."