A chance to meet the leaders of St. George City happens Tonight at a Neighborhood Open House at SunRiver.

The event goes from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Hosted by the City of St. George, this event will give residents a chance to meet and ask questions of the city's elected and non-elected leaders.

Everyone is welcome to attend this free event.

“We host these Neighborhood Open Houses to give the public a casual environment to converse with city staff and elected officials,” said Mayor Michele Randall.

Mayor Randall and members of the five-person City Council are expected to attend the Neighborhood Open House, along with representatives from many city departments and divisions, including public works, water, energy services, recreation, races, police, fire, golf, planning and zoning, human resources, budget, finance and legal.

There will be refreshments while supplies last, along with games and swag items.

Previous Neighborhood Open Houses locations have included SunRiver St. George, Historic Town Square, 2450 East Park, South Mountain Community Church, the Hela Seegmiller Historic Farm, Desert Color and the Thunder Junction All Abilities Park.

The Neighborhood Open House begins a big few days of activity for St. George, with the city hosting its annual St. George Art Festival at Historic Town Square.

Hundreds of artists and food vendors will fill the roughly two-square block space. A live concert featuring the band "The National Parks" will be staged Friday night, beginning around 5 p.m,

The Art Festival is Friday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.