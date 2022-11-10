Mesquite Mailboxes Busted Into, Mail Stolen
(Mesquite, NV) -- Mesquite Police Department says over the past several weeks, a few cluster mailboxes in Mesquite have been broken into and the mail stolen. The department's detectives say they have been working with the Postal Inspector's office, and are following up on several leads.
Police say if your mail was stolen during one of these thefts, the Postal Inspector's office should have provided you with forms to fill out. If you haven't received these forms, please follow this link to file a report with USPS for your stolen mail: https://faq.usps.com/s/article/Mail-Theft
Mesquite residents that become victims of fraud or a financial crime due to mail theft can contact the postal inspector at 877-876-2455 to complete a report.