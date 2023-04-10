Miss Rodeo America will be in Washington County this weekend for the Washington County Fair.

Crowned as Miss Rodeo America in December 22-year-old Kennadee Riggs will now grace rodeos and events under the title, a Washington County Fair Press Release said. She is a Queen Creek, Arizona resident

Riggs is a part of the Cowgirl Historical Foundation and has also worked with the Arizona Farm Bureau and Cowboy Lifestyle Network. She was also the Miss Rodeo Arizona in 2022.

While having the Miss Rodeo America responsibilities, Riggs is a student at Arizona State University studying journalism. She also spent time in Brazil, Arizona, and Oklahoma for an 18-month church mission. Now one of her hobbies is teaching English and Portuguese to Brazilians in classes, the press release said.

“We’re thrilled to have Miss Rodeo America Kennadee Riggs at the Washington County Fair Rodeo!” said Fair Director Susi Lafaele. “She exemplifies America’s youth that continue to advocate not only for agriculture and the sport of rodeo, but also the western way of life.”

Riggs will be in the grand entry procession of the rodeo by bringing in the United States Flag during the national anthem.

The Washington County Fair will begin with a junior rodeo on Thursday, April 13, and a two-night rodeo Friday and Saturday, April 14 and 15. There will also be a special needs rodeo on Saturday morning.

The fair will open with its traditional parade next week on Tuesday, April 18 and then officially open on Wednesday, April 19.

For more information visit https://washcofair.net/