A family in California's San Fernando Valley is searching for its missing 15-foot pet python. The owner says people with small pets should be careful.

"Make sure that if you have smaller pets, you know, chihuahuas, cats, anything of that nature, that you're very careful," said the owner of the snake, who asked to remain nameless.

The snake, named Big Momma, was last seen one week ago. The family says Big Momma's cage wasn't bolted and she escaped.

They're now offering a $1,000 reward for her safe return.

The owner has also posted more than 300 flyers in the neighborhood, to make neighbors aware.

The owner reiterated that Big Momma is a constricting snake and not poisonous, but added that she is still deadly to small animals. The owner also added the snake is likely not a threat to full-sized human beings, although small children could be at risk.

"I guess it's possible, but we never worried around our children," he said.

He also said the 8-inch-thick constrictor snake is “really friendly to humans” but has the potential to eat cats and small- to medium-sized dogs."

The owner also said his son was very sad the snake was missing and pleaded with the public to help find the pet. “Please do not kill her,” the post reads.

According to regardingreptiles.com, reticulated pythons are the world’s longest snakes, with the potential to grow to over 30 feet. They can grow large enough to pose a threat to humans.

The website also added that: "The biggest potential risk to humans stems from python bites. Constrictors kill their prey by squeezing them, but most still have a mouth full of razor sharp teeth in order to grab and hold onto their prey.

The teeth can penetrate the skin deeply enough to sever a vein or artery. While possible, this is unlikely. The number one cause of snake bites is from handling them however, and your wrist is an easy target.

Likewise, a strike to the face could end up hitting your neck and lacerating the jugular vein. Again, unlikely but possible.

The second, and more probable risk, is that a bite becomes infected. Infections from animal bites are caused by the bacteria in their mouth entering the blood stream when the skin is penetrated.

This can usually be prevented with antibiotics, but many people don’t seek medical attention for a bite that doesn’t require stitches, thus putting themselves at risk.