Looking for a unique experience for the family? Then Hurricane is the place to be on May 20 for the Monster Truck Militia.

Rockwell, a Utah watch company is presenting the Monster Truck Militia for the first time in Southern Utah. The event will have celebrity monster trucks from Monster Jam, which is like the NFL of monster trucks, Rockwell Owner Johnny Riche said.

There will also be a half-time show featuring either motocross or truck races.

Right before the event, there will be a Pit Party where attendees can grab pictures with the trucks and the drivers, get autographs and also climb inside one of the monster trucks.

“We actually have a monster truck that holds eight people. It has eight seats in it so people can climb up into the monster truck and then they can actually ride in the truck as it does the track,” Riche said.

This is an opportunity to try something new and ride in a real monster truck that’s “loud and bumpy and a lot of fun”. Riche invites people to come to the event early and get the full experience with the Pit Party and monster truck rides.

The Monster Truck Militia will be held at Washington County Legacy Park (the fairgrounds) so there will be plenty of seating. Up to 4,500 people can attend the event so make sure to grab your tickets soon.

Split into two shows on May 20, the first will be at 1 p.m. with the gates opening at 11 a.m. The second show will be at 7 p.m. with gates opening at 5 p.m. The Pit Party for both events starts 30 minutes after the gates open.

“We would love to really put on a really first-class show and have everyone come out and just enjoy themselves. Have a really good time,” Riche said.

Tickets start at $15 and can be purchased at https://monstertruckmilitia.strideevents.com/events/monster-truck-militia-tour-st-george/2023/tickets

