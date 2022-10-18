Motorcycle Catches Fire in Ivins

(Ivins, UT) -- Santa Clara Ivins Fire Department responded to a motorcycle that caught fire Monday morning. This happened around 9:30 off 301 South 100 West in a residential neighborhood. Crews arriving on scene were able to quickly extinguish the blaze. The rider on the bike was seen working on it right before the fire. Witnesses telling firefighters the rider was apparently trying to make some kind of repair before it ignited and the driver ran to safety. Police are looking for the rider. It took about 20 minutes to get the fire out.

