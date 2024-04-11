More than 30 original sculptures and 3D works of art have been installed in St. George this month courtesy of the Art Around the Corner Foundation (AACF).

The new collection includes sculptures from beloved St. George-based artists, such as Matt Clark, Marcia Robinson-Rouse, Gary Lee Price and Dan Toone.

“Art Around the Corner’s Outdoor Sculpture Gallery includes a very diverse range of styles and materials, from traditional bronze sculptures, to pieces crafted from recycled and reclaimed metal components.”

Now in its 20th year, the all-volunteer, nonprofit AACF curates and installs sculptures and 3D artwork from artists located across the U.S.

Each artist agrees to loan their work to the City of St. George for one year, and all pieces are offered for sale or lease. Since Art Around the Corner was founded in 2004, the organization has installed hundreds of works of art and has facilitated more than $1,000,000 in sales.

AACF partners closely with the City of St. George to make public art available to the community, installing sculptures in Historic Town Square and along Main Street in the Arts District. Since 2019, AACF has installed artwork at St. George Regional Hospital.

“Art Around the Corner has been an amazing addition to the art district in the City of St. George for the past 17 years, bringing a world class outdoor art exhibit,” said St. George City Councilwoman Dannielle Larkin. “Art that is readily available for public viewing elevates the human experience, elicits joy and brings smiles to faces. I encourage all residents to take a moment next time they are downtown and take a stroll to see all of the new and beautiful installations.”

The public is invited to view the new sculptures, which can be enjoyed free of charge at any time, day or night. For more information, visit https://artaroundthecorner.org/.

