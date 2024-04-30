Oak Grove Fire Grows to 22 Acres in Southern Utah

A wildfire spanning approximately 22 acres was reported to the Northwest of Toquerville during the evening of April 29 with fire workers still fighting the flames as of the morning of April 30.

The Oak Grove Fire, as it’s being called by many first responders due to its location, isn’t endangering any nearby structures, and is in a milder state than when the fire was first reported.

The Hurricane Valley Fire District has been providing updates on the state of the fire via their Hurricane Valley Fire & Rescue Facebook page.

The HVFD said, “The fire near Oak Grove is approximately 22 acres in size as of 1830. No structures are threatened. Numerous resources from Color Country are on scene fighting the fire, and the incident has moved to a type 3 incident.”

As for the cause of the fire, Battalion Chief Tyler Ames of the HVFD told the press in Southern Utah that an all-terrain vehicle is believed to have started the incident when it caught fire by the Oak Grove Campground.

Utah Fire Info on Facebook also provided information on the Oak Grove fire. Bear in mind this update was posted at 11:47 p.m. on April 29 and may be outdated.

Utah Fire Info said, “Current acreage on #OakGroveFire is approximately 22 acres, 0% contained. Command was transferred to a Type 3 incident Management Team. Fire activity and intensity reduced greatly as evening approached, slowing the fire’s growth.”

We’ll provide more updates on the Oak Grove Fire as workers continue their efforts to get the flames under control.

