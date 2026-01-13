P.A.W.S. Needs Volunteers in St. George!

A special guest on Tuesday on Southern Utah’s Morning News with Dale Desmond was Lynn Burger, director at Providing Animals With Support (PAWS) stands as a beacon of hope for vulnerable pets. Since its founding in 2002, this 501(c)(3) nonprofit has rescued over 25,000 cats and dogs, driven by a powerful mission: “Until they all have a home!” While the adoption center is the face of the organization, the PAWS Thrift Store is the engine that helps make this life-saving work possible.

The values of the PAWS Thrift Store are rooted in community and compassion. Burger says every donation dropped off and every treasure purchased goes directly toward medical care, food, and shelter for animals scheduled to be euthanized due to lack of space elsewhere. By shopping or donating, you are quite literally turning second-hand goods into second chances for homeless pets. It’s a sustainable cycle of giving that ensures PAWS remains a no-kill sanctuary.

NO KILL GOAL

However, the store cannot operate on its own—it thrives on the dedication of volunteers. PAWS is currently seeking passionate individuals to join their team. Whether you have a few hours a week to help sort donations, style the sales floor, or assist customers, your contribution is invaluable. Volunteering here isn’t just about retail; it’s about being part of a local legacy that advocates for those who cannot speak for themselves.

VISIT THE THRIFT STORE

If you love animals and want to make a tangible difference in St. George, consider applying to be a Thrift Store volunteer today. You’ll find more than just a place to work; you’ll find a community dedicated to saving lives, one paw at a time. Visit stgeorgepaws.org to fill out an application and start your journey!