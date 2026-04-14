Utah Will See Portion of Norwegian Cruise Lines Settlement Over Covid-Era Lawsuit

For Utah travelers, a recent multistate settlement involving Norwegian Cruise Line could bring some accountability and a small financial return for issues many experienced during the pandemic.

MODEST BUT MEANINGFUL

The cruise line has agreed to pay $2 million to 12 states, including Utah, after an investigation into misleading sales practices and confusing cancellation policies during COVID-19. While Utah’s exact share hasn’t been publicly detailed, other states’ payouts, like about $65,000 for Connecticut and roughly $31,000 for Nevada, suggest Utah’s portion is relatively modest but still meaningful in holding companies accountable.

$3 BILLION IN REIMBURSEMENTS

The settlement stems from complaints that customers were given unclear or even inaccurate information when trying to cancel trips. Some travelers reported being told conditions were safer than they actually were, or that refunds were not available when they should have been. Beyond the penalties, the larger figure is what Norwegian has already repaid to customers. According to multiple state attorneys general, the company issued more than $3 billion in reimbursements, including over $2.6 billion in direct refunds and more than $500 million in future cruise credits.

IMPROVE TRANSPARANCY

For Utahns, especially those in Southern Utah who often travel from Long Beach for cruises, this case highlights how widespread the issue is. It also shows the role state attorneys general play in protecting consumers when national companies fall short. Moving forward, the agreement requires Norwegian to improve transparency and avoid misleading statements during future emergencies. It’s a relatively small payout for Utah, but a reminder that even here, far from the coast, consumer protection matters.