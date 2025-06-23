That fire in Pine Valley keeps growing.

However, thanks to a break in the winds Sunday, crews were able to fly over the destructive Forsyth Fire using infrared heat detection technology.

Read More Here: Flash Floods And Fire Warnings Shape Southern Utah's June

That aerial mapping shows the fire is now at 7,045 acres. Officials say this helps them plan operations more effectively and keep the public informed.

Firefighters and other law enforcement officers said public safety remains the top priority.

Community Meeting

A community meeting is set for tonight at 6 p.m. at the Central Fire Station on East Center Street.

Officials ask that attendance be limited to residents of Pine Valley and Grass Valley, although a recording will be posted to the Dixie National Forest Facebook page.

If you have questions about the fire, you can email 2025.forsyth@firenet.gov or call 435-280-2263.

13 Houses Lost

Washington County Sheriff Nate Brooksby said 13 houses have been lost in the fire.

“We are still asking everyone to stay away and remember the road is closed to all but emergency vehicles. You can not access Pine Valley at this time," Brooksby said. "We will post to our Facebook page if this changes. Although the fire crews appreciate all the donations of food and water, at this time, they are out of storage space and do not need any more."

People Safe

Washington County Commissioner Gil Almquist said the loss of property is heartbreaking, but thankfully residents and firefighters are safe.

"Best of all, there have been no lives lost or even any injuries," he said. "It's early enough in the season -- had it been later in the year when it seems like the whole West is on fire, we may not have gotten a Level 2 team here."

The original evacuation order came down for Pine Valley, then Grass Valley and Pinto and circumstances were dire.

"It was literally door-to-door telling people they needed to leave," Almquist said. "There were literally situations where people wouldn't have been able to get out."

Brooksby added his thoughts on the matter.

“The firefighters were shocked," he said. "They had busted their butts for two days with, maybe two hours of sleep to protect the community. They lost structures. That is the worst of the worst in their world. I could see it in their eyes.”

Almquist also confirmed that two of the homes that burned down belonged to two firefighters on the Pine Valley volunteer staff.

Get our free mobile app

LOOK: These are the richest women in America From self-made businesswomen to heirs of wealthy American dynasties, these are the 50 richest women in America, compiled from Forbes data by Stacker Gallery Credit: Madison Troyer