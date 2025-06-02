It's not often you get fire restrictions and flash flood warnings on the same day, but that's exactly what happened in Southern Utah as June made its entrance into our lives.

The National Weather Service is warning of isolated flash flooding across central and southern Utah through Tuesday.

Heavy rain and thunderstorms are expected to continue through Tuesday, June 3, with the highest risk in slot canyons, dry washes, and recently burned areas.

Authorities urge caution for anyone planning outdoor activities in flood-prone areas.

That was from the weather experts.

Wildfire Danger

Meanwhile, the Utah Bureau of Land Management is urging caution as wildfire danger climbs across Southern Utah.

The BLM has announced Stage 1 Fire Restrictions that began at 12:01 a.m. Sunday, June 1, Washington, Kane, and Garfield counties.

The restrictions apply to all BLM and National Park Service-managed lands, state-owned land, and unincorporated private lands.

Under Stage 1 rules:

No campfires or open flames are allowed outside of developed campgrounds or homesites with running water.

Fireworks, exploding targets, tracer ammo, and metal work in dry vegetation are also banned.

Smoking is only allowed in vehicles, buildings, or developed areas

Zion National Park’s Watchman Campground is under Stage 2 restrictions, with no open fires permitted.

Campfires are still allowed in specific improved areas like Lava Point in Zion and designated fire rings at Glen Canyon, below the high-water mark in vegetation-free zones.

Officials say the restrictions are in response to rising temperatures, drier conditions, and increasing fire activity.

Heat Warning, Too

And one last note. Health officials are warning outdoorsy people to remember that with temperatures in the 90s and even cresting 100 degrees, about 10 people a year die in the state of Utah from heat-related illnesses (primarily hyperthermia or heat stroke and dehydration).

So remember as you plan your June activities, we may have floods, fires or heat stroke.

Although no one is likely to freeze to death.

