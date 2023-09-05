Primary Election Results for Special Congressional Race and St. George City Council
The primary elections for 2023 is upon us.
The agenda for this year’s primary is to narrow down the number of candidates for the St. George City Council, and to decide who will represent the republican party in the special congressional election to replace Utah Congressman Chris Stewart.
Congressional Primary Results
Let’s start with the congressional primary election results.
As a quick reminder, the candidates for representing the Republican Party for congress are as follows.
- Celeste Maloy – Winner of the GOP Convention in Delta.
- Becky Edwards – Gathered 7,000 signatures to make it on to the ballot.
- Bruce Hough – Gathered 7,000 signatures to make it on to the ballot.
Winner:
RESULTS ARE SUBJECT TO CHANGE
As of 10:30 p.m. on September 5, Celeste Maloy is in the lead by a thin margin, followed closely by Becky Edwards.
St. George City Council Primary Election
Three St. George City Council seats are up for election this season, but for the primary, candidates need to be whittled down to six.
What was originally 16 candidates became 14 after Marilyn Rigby and Fabian Ortiz were disqualified on the grounds of not releasing financial information regarding their respective campaigns. If you voted for either of these ex-candidates, your vote will not be counted.
Here’s a reminder of the remaining candidates for the Primary St. George City Council Election.
- Greg Aldred
- Brad Bennett
- Wendy Bulkley
- Matthew Heaton
- Austin Hodges
- Jimmie Hughes
- Steven Jennings
- Steve Kemp
- Katheryne Knight
- Danielle Larkin
- Gregg McArthur
- Aros Mackey
- Paula Smith
- Kimball Willard
Winners:
RESULTS SUBJECT TO CHANGE
Gregg Mcarthur
Jimmie B. Hughes
Steve Kemp
Danielle Larkin
Brad Bennett
Paula Smith
Other City Council Candidate Winners in Washington County
Ivins City Council:
Cheyne C. McDonald
Sharon Gillespie
Sharon Barton
Kevin M. Smith
Jenny Johnson
Paul Bryson
La Verkin City Council:
Micah T. Gubler
Richard M. Hirschi
Darren L. Prince
Justin Gifford
Cody L. Barnes
John Valenti
Hurricane City Council:
Clark R. Fawcett
Joseph Prete
Stephen Lemmon
Amy C. Werrett
David L. Sanders
Drew Ellerman
(Up to date numbers can be found on the Washington County Clerk website.)
What’s To Come
With the primary elections all done for this season, the remaining candidates will now move on toward the General Election on November 21.
For the special congressional election, insert winner here will run against the candidate representing the Utah Democratic Party, Kathleen Riebe.
As for the City Council positions across Washington County, residents will vote for three candidates to take their place in the city council.