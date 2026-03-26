Prop 4 Repeal Battle Shaken by Signature Removals

A political fight playing out along the Wasatch Front could have major ripple effects for communities here in Southern Utah — especially when it comes to how our districts are drawn and who ultimately has a say.

CURBING GERRYMANDERING

At the center of it all is Proposition 4, the voter-approved 2018 law aimed at curbing gerrymandering by creating an independent redistricting process. Now, a Republican-backed effort — led in part by Utah GOP leadership — is pushing to repeal that law and put the issue back before voters. The campaign has gathered well over the roughly 140,000 signatures required to qualify for the ballot, with totals climbing past 160,000 statewide, at least we thought.

THOUSANDS OF NAMES REMOVED

But the story doesn’t end there. In recent weeks, thousands of Utahns have asked to have their names removed from the petition — something that’s completely legal under state law. In fact, more than 2,000 removal requests were reported early on, and that number has continued to grow as advocacy groups encourage voters to reconsider their signatures.

LAT-MINUTE LAW CHANGE

That’s where things have gotten especially contentious. Utah lawmakers passed a last-minute change to election law that bans prepaid postage for signature removal requests — a move critics say makes it harder for people to withdraw their names. The bill was passed late in the legislative session and quickly signed by Governor Spencer Cox.

SHOULD THE REMOVALS COUNT?

Meanwhile, legal battles are unfolding over whether some of those removal efforts should even count, adding another layer of uncertainty to the question of whether the repeal will ultimately appear on the November ballot.

OUTCOME STILL UP IN THE AIR

From a Southern Utah perspective, this isn’t just a Salt Lake political fight. How district maps are drawn directly impacts representation for fast-growing areas like Washington County. With tight margins in some districts and ongoing signature removals, the outcome is still very much up in the air — and it could shape Utah politics for years to come.