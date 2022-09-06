Photo by Fallon Michael on Unsplash Photo by Fallon Michael on Unsplash loading...

Are you like me and wish you had more time to read? Well, I have some good news. September 6th is National Read A Book Day. If you’re not already picking up the book you’ve been meaning to finish, I might have some suggestions for you particularly if you want to read something by a Utah author. This isn’t a complete list, but it’s a start.

Ally Condie

Born in Cedar City, Ally is the author of the #1 New York Times bestselling "Matched" trilogy as well as the novel Summerlost and is the co-author of the middle grade series "Darkdeep".

Brandon Mull

Brandon is a #1 New York Times best-selling author best known for his "Fablehaven", "Beyonders", and "Five Kingdom" series.

Shannon Hale

Shannon is a best-selling and award-winning author of forty books. Her book Austenland was adapted into a film of the same name in 2013. The film starred Keri Russell, Jennifer Coolidge, Jane Seymour, James Callis, and Ricky Whittle.

Dan Wells

Dan is a New York Times bestselling author best known for his horror series I Am Not a Serial Killer which was made into a movie in 2016 starring Christopher Lloyd, Max Records, and Laura Fraser. His other novels include The Hollow City, Extreme Makeover, Partials, and Mirador. He’s also written for the television series Extinct and cohosts the Writing Excuses podcast as well as the Intentionally Blank podcast with Brandon Sanderson.

Brandon Sanderson

Brandon is a New York Times bestselling author who had written several books before he was contacted in 2003 by an editor from Tor who wanted to buy Brandon’s Elantris novel. Elantris was published in 2005 and Tor has gone on to publish his "Mistborn" and "Stormlight Archive" novels as well. In 2007 Brandon was contacted by Robert Jordan’s editor and widow Harriet McDougal to complete his "The Wheel of Time" series. He and Harriet are both consulting producers on Amazon’s "The Wheel of Time" series. Brandon teaches one section of creative writing focused on science fiction and fantasy at BYU and has started his own company and convention Dragonsteel.