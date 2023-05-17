It’s heating up in St. George and that means that many are going to look for cooler activities but one thing this city is clearly needing is an ice rink.

Not only is Utah known as one of the places for figure skating, but the rest of the state is cold, making it ideal for the sport. However, places like Las Vegas and Phoenix both share St. George’s temperatures and desert climate and they have SEVERAL ice rinks.

So why not St. George?

With the city growing and people always looking for something to do it is the perfect addition that the city needs.

Here are 4 Reasons St. George Should Get an Ice Rink:

A Perfect Summer Cool Down Option

Photo by CHUTTERSNAP on Unsplash

The temps in Southern Utah get well into the hundreds during the height of summer and staying inside with the fans blowing all day just isn’t it. Hiking is limited and if you are anything like me and not a super fan of the outdoors, options can be limited.

With an ice rink, the city would expand its recreation options and provide a place for the community to gather. People with all different interests and backgrounds move to the area and add a variety of options for its population.

Sports Options

Photo by Markus Spiske on Unsplash

Southern Utah loves its sports and is missing out on a spectacular opportunity to include hockey, figure skating, and ice dancing. With Utah Tech University making waves in some of its sports and the option of hockey or skating scholarships would help grow the school and its reputation.

Entertainment

Photo by Alex Korolkoff on Unsplash

There is absolutely nothing like watching a hockey match. The fans might rival some soccer and dedicated football fans with the noise and excitement levels. It's fast-paced and exciting to watch even for the most unknowledgeable hockey watcher. Not to mention it could add hobby options for all age groups.

The same goes for figure skating/hockey. Though it may not be as exciting for rough-housing hockey lovers it’s a beautiful and sometimes moving sport to watch. It’s similar to a more artistic sport style like gymnastics.

Something For Your Kids to Do

Photo by Mihály Köles on Unsplash

Sometimes getting your kids off the Nintendo Switch or off Netflix can be a struggle. Offering a fun though sometimes challenging activity like skating lessons could be just the thing they need. Tell them a lot of dedicated Utah skaters make it to high-end competitions. So, there are probably some great role models and coaches they could learn from.

Now obviously the lack of water will present a problem but in a perfect world, it would be so great to have a winter-sport option year-round. No terrible outdoor ice rinks with bumpy surfaces for two months.