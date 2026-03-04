Utah Rep. Burgess Owens Won’t Seek Reelection

Utah Congressman Burgess Owens has announced he will not seek reelection, saying he believes his “next mission” is best accomplished outside of elected office.

ADVOCATE FOR CHILDREN

According to a statement to KDXU News, Owens confirmed he will finish his current term in Congress but step away from politics afterward. The Republican lawmaker said his political career began with a goal of helping protect vulnerable children and strengthen families.

FORMER NFL PLAYER TURNED CONGRESSMAN

Owens currently represents Utah’s 4th Congressional District, which includes parts of Salt Lake and Utah counties along with several rural communities. The former NFL player first won the seat in 2020, narrowly defeating Democrat Ben McAdams in one of the state’s most competitive congressional races. Since then, Owens has gone on to win additional terms and has been part of Utah’s all-Republican congressional delegation in Washington, D.C.

A SIGNIFICANT MOMENT IN UTAH POLITICS

In announcing his decision, Owens said the work that motivated his political career will continue, even if it happens outside the halls of Congress. He emphasized his desire to keep advocating for children, families, and education issues. His retirement also comes at a significant moment in Utah politics. A newly finalized congressional district map for the 2026 midterm elections has reshaped political boundaries in the state and could influence upcoming races.

CLOSELY WATCHED PRIMARY RACE

With Owens stepping aside, the race for Utah’s 4th District will now become an open-seat contest, which could draw candidates from both parties and create one of the more closely watched political races in the state. Political analysts say open congressional seats often lead to competitive primaries and can reshape the political landscape in a district.

For now, Owens says his focus remains on finishing his current term while preparing for the next chapter of his public service — just not from inside Congress.