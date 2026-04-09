Unsealed Tyler Robinson Search Warrant Reveals Alleged Confession

The unsealing of search warrant affidavits in a Utah district court has provided a chilling new look into the moments following the assassination of conservative activist Charlie Kirk. The documents detail messages allegedly sent by 22-year-old Tyler Robinson, who faces capital murder charges for the September 10, 2025, shooting at Utah Valley University (UVU).

"I Took It": The Alleged Confession

According to the recently unsealed warrants, Robinson left a physical letter for his roommate and boyfriend (identified in documents as "Luna") under a computer keyboard. The letter was an explicit admission of intent: "If you are reading this…I am likely dead, or facing a lengthy prison sentence," the note allegedly stated. "I had the opportunity to take out Charlie Kirk, and I took it."

“I’m surrendering…”

The warrants also reveal a digital trail. In a Discord group chat, an associate reportedly exclaimed, "Tyler killed Charlie!" Robinson himself allegedly messaged the group shortly after the shooting, apologizing and stating, "It was me at UVU yesterday... I’m surrendering through a sheriff friend in a few moments."

The Shooting and Investigation

Kirk, co-founder of Turning Point USA, was speaking at a courtyard event at UVU when he was shot in the neck from a nearby rooftop. Investigators recovered a .30-06 bolt-action rifle in a wooded area near the campus. According to court records, DNA matching Robinson was found on the rifle's trigger, and shell casings found at his home bore the same "etchings" as those discovered at the crime scene.

“I had enough of this hatred…”

The motive, according to prosecutors, was rooted in political animosity. Charges include a "victim targeting" enhancement, alleging Robinson intentionally targeted Kirk because of his political expression. Messages retrieved by investigators suggest a deep-seated frustration, with Robinson allegedly texting, "I had enough of this hatred, Some hate can’t be negotiated out."

Current Legal Status

The case has recently seen significant procedural updates. While defense attorneys recently pointed to an ATF report that found a ballistics match to be "inconclusive," forensic experts note this is common with deformed bullet fragments and does not exonerate the suspect.

Robinson remains in custody and could face the death penalty if convicted of aggravated murder. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for May 18, at which a judge will determine whether there is sufficient evidence to proceed to trial. Robinson is next due in court on April 17 to discuss whether cameras will be permitted during the high-profile proceedings.