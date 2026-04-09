Washington County is Utah’s Third in Housing Demand

If it feels like homes are getting harder to find in Southern Utah, the numbers back that up. Washington County, & more directly, home to St. George and one of the fastest-growing areas in the state, has officially climbed to the third-highest county in Utah for housing demand, according to recent data from the Utah Board of Realtors. That puts it right behind Salt Lake County and Utah County, long considered the state’s housing heavyweights.

LOWER-DENSITY LIFESTYLE

The ranking is significant because Washington County is much smaller than those metro areas, yet demand is rising at a comparable pace. With an estimated population topping 200,000 and growing rapidly, the region has become a magnet for new residents seeking warmer weather, outdoor recreation, and a lower-density lifestyle.

MORE MULTIFAMILY HOUSING

That growth is putting pressure on the housing market. Builders are working to keep up, but supply continues to lag behind demand, a key factor driving higher home prices across the region. New developments and zoning proposals, including more multifamily housing along key corridors like Interstate 15, are being explored to help close the gap.

A BROADER TREND

Still, the surge reflects a broader trend: Southern Utah is no longer just a quiet getaway; it’s becoming one of the most sought-after places to live in the state. For buyers, that means acting quickly. For the region, it signals continued growth and ongoing challenges in keeping housing affordable.