Report of an Assault Involving a Gun Near a St. George School

(St. George, UT) -- St. George Police say a school resource officer received a report of an assault with a gun in the area of 2700 East 700 North right near Pine View High School. This report was made to a school resource officer around 4:00pm Thursday. According to a press release from the St. George Police Department, officer responded and canvassed the area. They were able to locate all parties involved and found no one was injured. The incident did not happen on school property and school had ended for the day. Police say there is no threat to the public.