The Cops and Robbers Race is back and makes the perfect opportunity to get out and meet the local law enforcement.

A City of St. George press release on Thursday said this year’s Cops and Robbers Race will be on May 20. Participants will be able to choose what role they play, a cop or a robber. There are three distances to choose from, 10k, 5k, and 1k.

“We wanted to go above and beyond to celebrate our local police by creating an event that would be exciting and interactive for community members of all ages,” said Officer Cody Layton. “With our community being at the heart of what we do, we are able to recognize and honor the support and love from those we serve.”

This event is meant to act as a way for the community to interact and show appreciation for local law enforcement.

Participants will get team-specific swag and a shirt. Everyone will receive a medal at the end of the race as well. Once a participant crosses the starting line their time starts regardless of what team they choose.

The start times are as follows:

10K Robbers: 9 a.m.

10K Cops: 9:01 a.m.

5K Robbers: 9:05 a.m.

5K Cops: 9:06 a.m.

1K Kids: 10:30 a.m.

Race packets can be picked up on May 19 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. or on May 20 from 7:30 a.m. to 8:30 a.m. The race and pick-up location is at Bloomington Park.

Only 550 spots will be available for the race so sign up soon here.