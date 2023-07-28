KDXU Sunrise Stories: Volume 21

Statewide News – 07/28/23

Ty the Hatchet Throwing Road Rager

Authorities in Riverton apprehended a man who allegedly threw a hatchet in a fit of road rage.

Tyler High, the man in question, was driving when another car turned onto the road he was driving on, causing High to slow down.

The two drivers reportedly exchanged words before stopping in the middle of the road and getting out of their vehicles.

High admitted to throwing the hatchet, with his reason being that he felt threatened.

No injuries have been reported, but High could face an aggravated assault charge.

Utah’s Jobless Rate Goes Up as Employment Grows

Utah’s unemployment rate was raised a bit in June, but employment has grown with the exception of one industry.

Over 1.7 million Utah residents had jobs in June, which is a 3% increase compared to June 2022.

Unemployment rates on the other hand sat at a 2.4% increase, which is slightly higher compared to the 2.3% of June 2022.

Jobs increased in 10 out of the 11 non-farm employment categories, with the only decrease occurring in the financial activities categories, which showed a 1% decline compared to June 2022.

Little numbers, but a lot of residents are packed into those tiny numbers.

Southern Utah/St. George News – 07/28/23

St. George Credit Union Robbery Suspect Arrested

The St. George Police Department have located and arrested the suspect of the Mountain America Credit Union robbery earlier this week.

While official details of the arrest haven’t been released from the SGPD…The police in Mesquite did announce some details since they assisted in the arrest.

Authorities in Mesquite located the suspects pickup truck at a hotel parking lot in the area and found the man while he was doing his laundry.

A post from the Mesquite Police’s Facebook page said, “He thought he could make a CLEAN getaway.”

…*sigh*

St. George Officials Name Chad Thomas as New Economic Development Director

Chad Thomas has been named the new Economic Development Director for the City of St. George.

The Economic Development Director leads St. George’s efforts to foster economic growth, attract investments, and enhance the community’s overall prosperity.

If you’d like to learn more about Thomas and his new occupation with the city, then please check out our full article on the subject.

SGPD Askes for Assistance in Locating Credit Card Thief

The St. George Police Department made a request to the residents of Washington County through their Facebook page.

The request?

Find a man who’s been stealing credit/debit cards from gyms across the area. The man then uses the credit/debit cards to make purchases at various retail locations.

If you know anything about this man or his whereabouts, please contact dispatch at 435-627-4300.

…I’m getting a sense of Déjà vu here.

Other

Happy Weekend!